2023 Cleveland Auto Show: What to expect at this year's event
More than 500 vehicles will take over the I-X Center for the Cleveland Auto Show, which also features classic cars, ride and drives, Millionaire's Row and more.
-
Nuts and bolts
Dates, hours, tickets and more
-
Test drive options
Ride N' Drive experiences
-
Taking on tough terrain
Indoor ride options with the pros
-
The Classics
Blast from the past
-
Wheels for the wealthy
Millionaire's Row
-
Racing with the stars
Celebrity appearances
-
Win a new car
2023 vehicle giveaway
-
Giveaways and deals
Additional Auto Show options
It's that time of year again!
The Cleveland Auto Show returns to I-X Center for 2023 as the 10-day event runs from Feb. 24 through March 5.
More than 500 vehicles will take over the show floor with special attractions, including different indoor ride opportunities.
What else can you expect at the 2023 Cleveland Auto Show? We've got you covered with everything you need to know from what's new to a list of all the returning favorites, celebrity guests and lots more.
Nuts and bolts: Dates, hours, tickets and more
When is the Auto Show? How much are tickets? What about parking? Here are some fast facts about the event. Be sure to check this story frequently as we will update this guide with more information as it becomes available.
Location
1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland
Dates
Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 5.
Hours
- Opening night (Feb. 24): 5-10 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets
Ticket prices remain the same from the 2022 event as listed below:
- Adults: $15 (ages 13-61)
- Preteens: $12 (ages 7-12)
- Seniors: $12 (ages 62+).
- Children ages 6 and younger: Free
You can buy your tickets in advance HERE.
Parking
On-site parking is available for free.
Auto Show floor plan
Heroes Day on Thursday, March 2
Free admission is available to military personnel, healthcare workers, law enforcement and more with a valid ID. Here's who is eligible:
- Active and veteran military personnel: Must provide proof of service with a valid photo I.D. Veterans can show the U.S. Armed Forces designation on their driver's license, a DD214, or a VA Medical Card, but it must be accompanied with a valid photo I.D.
- Police, fire, EMTs, state troopers, dispatchers and corrections officers: Local, state and national safety and law enforcement personnel must show an identification card from their place of employment, along with a valid photo I.D. Badges, uniforms and fraternal and lodge cards will not be accepted as proof of service nor identification.
- Healthcare workers, which include paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, pharmacists and medical researchers: Active and valid identification must be presented at the box office, such as a hospital I.D. card, medical license, or other certificate, along with a valid photo I.D.
Test drive options: Ride N' Drive experiences
Are you planning on buying a new car? Here's your chance to take a special test drive inside a vehicle from the following companies:
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Fiat
- Jeep
- Kia
- Ram
- Subaru
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
"There's no better way to check out a vehicle than taking it out on the road," Auto Show officials said. "Pioneered by the Cleveland Auto Show, Ride N' Drives are one of the most popular features of the Show, and Show attendees will have the chance to get behind the wheel and test drive many of the most popular makes and models."
But before you hop in the driver's seat, there are some rules you need to know when it comes to the Ride N' Drive opportunities:
- Each individual Ride N Drive determines the age and insurance requirements of the driver.
- Some Ride N Drives require a Breathalyzer Test.
- All adults must provide follow-up information about themselves
- All drivers and passengers must complete a Waiver of Liability
- All drivers must produce a valid driver's license
Taking on tough terrain: Indoor ride options with the pros
They're back! Jeep and Ram are both offering unique indoor ride-along opportunities. Here's how the Auto Show explains both attractions...
CAMP JEEP
Professional drivers chauffeur participants through an off-road course that includes a thrilling hill climb over the 28-foot high, 45-degree Jeep Mountain, the icon of the ride. There are also ground clearance, maneuverability, and articulation obstacles to show off Jeep's "Trail Rated" capabilities.
Open all days and hours of the show!
Participants must be at least 44 inches tall.
RAM TRUCK TERRITORY
Key track features include a "can't miss" hill climb, where passengers get to experience first-hand the traction capabilities of a Ram Truck while climbing the 13-foot high, 30-yard long, 30-degree iconic Ram Mountain.
Open all days and hours of the show!
Participants must be at least 44 inches tall.
The Classics: Blast from the past
The Classic Car Competition returns for another spin, reprising its role as one of the most popular attractions at the Cleveland Auto Show. It's like taking a step back in time as local car lovers show off their unique vehicles that are at least 25 years old.
See photos from the 2022 exhibit in the gallery below:
Wheels for the wealthy: Millionaire's Row
Is it your dream to cruise down the street in a Rolls-Royce? What about an Aston Martin?
Millionaire's Row is back at the Cleveland Auto Show, which includes a series of vehicles that most of us could never afford. Yep, some of these cost more than a house.
The lineup of vehicles to be featured in this year's Auto Show has not yet been revealed. We will update this chapter once more details are announced.
Here's a look at some of the exotic vehicles on display at the 2022 Auto Show:
Racing with the stars: Celebrity appearances
The Cleveland Auto Show traditionally offers meet-and-greet opportunities with various local sports stars. Who's coming this year? Check out the list below, which we will update as more special guests are announced.
Friday, Feb. 28: Carlos Baerga and Omar Vizquel, former members of the Cleveland Indians, will be signing autographs in the Buick GMC display from 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1: David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones of the Cleveland Browns will be signing autographs in the Buick GMC display from 7-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2: Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be signing autographs at the Chevrolet display from 7-8:30 p.m.
Win a new car: 2023 vehicle giveaway
One lucky person will win a 24-month lease on a new 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia in this year's vehicle giveaway. How can you win? A group of 10 finalists will be selected from entries at the Auto Show with the official giveaway happening live on Sunday, March 5.
Explore the vehicle giveaway rules in the document below...
Giveaways and deals: Additional Auto Show options
In addition to Heroes Day, which was outlined at the top of this guide, there are some extra highlights to know about...
Family day: Monday, Feb. 27
Kids ages 15 and younger get free admission with a paid adult admission.
T-shirt Tuesday: Tuesday, Feb. 28
Show attendees will be given a 2023 Cleveland Auto show T-shirt while supplies last.
Socks giveaway: Wednesday, March 1
Show attendees will be given a pair of Cleveland Auto Show socks while supplies last.