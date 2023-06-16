Clarios workers end weeks-long strike after signing new three-year contract

The contract includes a $3,500 signing bonus and a 3% percent raise each year, among other terms. Clarios and union reps will meet Saturday to discuss the return.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Employees at the Clarios automobile battery manufacturing plant approved a new contract with the company Friday, ending an ongoing strike that began after union membership voted down a new contract proposal in early May.

The three-year contract includes a $3,500 signing bonus, a 3% percent raise each year totaling 9% spanning the life of the contract and a resolution to a scheduling problem that saw part of the plant working 12-hour-days without overtime pay beyond eight hours, UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said.

Union representatives will meet with Clarios Saturday morning to discuss the employees' return, and workers could be back on the job Sunday pending the outcome of Saturday's conversation.

"I'm glad it all got resolved," Baumhower said. "It was tough on our guys and the company. We've never had this before and we're back in the saddle."

A Clarios representative did not immediately respond to an email or phone call Friday night.

The United Auto Workers union and Clarios had reached a tentative agreement Tuesday after members overwhelmingly voted down the previous two tentative agreements.

About 500 workers walked off the job on May 8 after months of contract talks. The strike was nearing its seventh straight week before the new contract approval.

Points of contention during contract negotiations included company proposals that would mandate 12-hour shifts with no overtime pay past the eighth hour and reductions to workers' piece rates, or the amount of money they receive for every unit they produce, according to UAW.

According to the Clarios website, the company is responsible for batteries in one-third of vehicles on the road. The Holland Clarios plant was formerly owned by Johnson Controls, which was founded in 1885.

Johnson Controls sold its Power Solutions division to Toronto-based Brookfield Business Partners in 2019, which led to the creation of Clarios. The company has 16,000 employees in factories around the world.

Clarios manufactures a variety of batteries for electric vehicles, hybrids and internal combustion engines. The Holland plant supplies Ford, among other car companies.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.