VIDEO: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume

In the video, 11-year-old Robert Pfeffer can be seen running back and forth at the exhibit, with the tiger cub following his every move.

INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?

13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one of the zoo's Amur tiger cubs.

ZooBoo is held every Wednesday through Sunday the rest of October, as well as Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

Halloween-themed activities include an elephant pumpkin smash, trick-or-treating, scarecrow photo safari, gator pirate bayou and more.

The tiger cubs, named Roman, Helina, and Nicolas, were born in May and were expected to make their public debuts Sept. 16. Unfortunately, the male cubs did not make their debut that day, as Nicolas chose to stay inside and Roman received medical treatment for a health issue, according to the zoo.

Less than two weeks later, the zoo announced Roman died at 4 months. The zoo said Roman was born with a congenital defect that caused health concerns and while surgery was performed to correct the defect, his condition continued to decline.

"Our veterinary team worked tirelessly to try and save him, but his medical challenges were too significant," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Roman had a great personality and liked to wrestle around with his brother and sister."

Nicolas was named for one of the veterinary surgeons who assisted in the cubs' birth, and Roman and Helina were named by the public in a contest the zoo held in July.