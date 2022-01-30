WATCH: Baby gorilla at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo crawls for first time

The zoo posted a video of little 'Baby G' crawling and rolling around in the hay in his habitat, which he shares with his adoptive mother Freddy.

CLEVELAND — "BABY'S FIRST CRAWL!"

That was the cheer from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Saturday morning. The reason? Their new baby gorilla is moving on its own for the first time!

The zoo posted a video of little "Baby G" crawling and rolling around in the hay in his habitat, which he shares with his adoptive mother Freddy. Eventually, Freddy encourages him to explore on his own so he can better develop.

The baby was born back in November, the first such gorilla born at the zoo in it's 140-year history. Freddy essentially adopted him on her own after his birth mother did not show appropriate maternal care.

Remember, you can take part in a naming contest for the baby gorilla! The options are:

Bakari: "One who will succeed"

"Fearless or brave one"

"Extraordinary"

