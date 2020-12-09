x
Valley View Police mourn loss of K-9 officer Ricco

K-9 officer Ricco was just 1.5 years old.
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Valley View Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday.

K-9 officer Ricco, just 1.5 years old, passed away Friday after a medical condition caused his intestines to flip. He was rushed into emergency surgery, but did not survive. 

Officer Ricco work alongside Officer Crumbley and served as a narcotics and tracking K-9. 

In a Facebook post, the Newburgh Height Police Department offered their condolences to Officer Crumbley and the rest of the department. K-9 Ricco often assisted the Newburgh Heights Department with calls and OVI checkpoints. 

