TSA's 2021 calendar features airport pups and you can get a free copy

You can learn about hard-working cuties that help keep transportation systems across the U.S. safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you want to kick off your 2021 with photos of dogs that help keep airports across the U.S. safe, you can download TSA's canine calendar for free.

The calendar features photos of 14 different hard-working dogs with information about their breed, their handler's name, where they work, their favorite places and their favorite toys.

One of those dogs is JJagoda, a black Labrador Retriever, handled by Betty M. When JJagoda is not working at Washington Dulles International Airport, you can find her enjoying some time out in the sun or swimming.

JJagoda is athletic and will jump in the air to catch her frisbee. She also can't get enough of her favorite pink Cuz toy.

The calendar also includes trivia about the services the TSA provides, such as, "TSA deploys more than 2,000 officers trained in behavior detection at airports across the country. These officers are trained on the use of behavior detection and security related questioning techniques, to identify potential high-risk individuals or suspicious activities."

You can find holiday dates marked in the calendar like "Star Wars Day," "National Dog Day," or "National Guacamole Day."