Twin tiger cubs born at Toledo Zoo, doing well off-exhibit

The tiger cubs were born on July 20 and are doing well off-exhibit, zoo officials said in a post announcing them Thursday.

The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of twin tiger cubs Thursday morning in a social media post. The cubs have spent their first few months of life off-exhibit: they were born on July 20 to Tayla, their mother, and father, Titan.

According to the zoo, the twins weighed in at 15 and 16 lbs. earlier this month during a veterinarian exam, far smaller than the 165 lb. giraffe calf named Franklin born at the zoo last week.

Armur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are an endangered subspecies of tiger native to far east Russia. According to the World Wildlife Fund, only between 480 and 540 Armur tigers exist in the wild today.

The Toledo Zoo said mother and cubs are doing well off-exhibit and did not specify when guests could expect to see them. The zoo plans to announce the cubs' genders and a naming contest next week.

This comes as Toledo zookeepers prepare to welcome the third calf of Renee, the facility's well-known African Elephant. She is due in 2024.

Late last year, the Toledo Zoo also welcomed twin polar bear cubs.

