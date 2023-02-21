Polar bear 'Nuka' relocated to another zoo, nearly a year after arriving in Toledo

17-year-old Nuka sired twin cubs with fellow Toledo Zoo polar bear Crystal in late 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Zoo officials announced Tuesday they have relocated Nuka, a polar bear, to a new Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facility, almost three months after he sired twin cubs with the zoo's other resident polar bear, Crystal.

17-year-old Nuka was brought to the Toledo Zoo in March 2022 as a part of the AZA Species Survival Plan (SSP), zoo officials said in a Facebook post. The cooperatively-managed program seeks to transfer animals representing select endangered species between zoos to maximize genetic diversity and maintain sustainable populations through breeding.

Through the SSP, Nuka sired Crystal's eighth and ninth cubs, who are expected to debut in the "Arctic Encounter" exhibit later this spring. Zoo officials stressed the importance of a successful breeding program for endangered and threatened species like polar bears.

"Animals like Nuka are the ambassadors for their wild counterparts and play a vital role in sustaining their threatened species," Toledo Zoo animal curator Michael Frushour said in a statement. "What's so great about this program is that we get to lean into our mission of conserving the natural world. We also get to inspire and educate our community about these animals."

According to Frushour, authorities with the SSP recommended Nuka be transferred to coincide with the polar bear breeding season, which is typically between March and June.

"We're hopeful for his future successes," Frushour said.

Zoo officials said they would announce Nuka's new home after he has become acclimated to the new environment.

To watch a live stream of the polar bear cubs, click here.