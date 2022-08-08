Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks

The gender of the chicks will not be known until their bodies grow feathers, which can be used for DNA sampling.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks.

The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months.

The chicks are exercised daily to ensure their legs develop properly. They are being hand-reared away from the exhibit.

The zoo has hatched 17 flamingo chicks since 2017.