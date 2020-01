TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police went on social media Saturday morning to share a really cute story with us.

Officer Konz and other officers were able to safely rescue Mr. Oinkers, an adorable (not so little) pig.

Police even went on to make light of the situation on Instagram, saying Mr. Oinkers is the first member of TPD's "K-Swine Unit."

Thank you for bringing this big guy home, TPD!

