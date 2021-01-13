Third white rhino calf born in December at The Wilds

The Wilds said the third calf was born on Dec. 24.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A third white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds in December.

The Wilds announced last week the male calf was born on Dec. 24.

The calf and his mother, 16-year-old Zenzele, are both doing well. The Wilds said the calf appears to be strong and is nursing alongside his mother.

The birth of Zenzele's calf comes after two other calves were born on Dec. 9 and Dec. 18.

The Wilds said the two older calves have been introduced to each other and are having fun in playdates. The two calves have also met the youngest calf through a fence and will have a chance to play with him.

The Wilds said the names of all three calves will be revealed soon.

Visitors can see the calves and their mothers along with other rhinos through a tour from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that lasts through April.