TOLEDO, Ohio — We all know it's hot outside, but imagine being overheated and not having a way to cool yourself off. That's the case for many pets throughout our area.

A stray animal can usually find their way to water, or at least some shade.

The trouble is, animals that are stuck in someone's yard often don't have that luxury. In high heat, that can turn a tough situation into a tragic one if nothing is done.

"If there's three violations right off the bat, then I'll usually remove the animal. That, to me, indicates the person doesn't care; the owner," Cruelty Investigator for the Toledo Area Humane Society Gene Boros said. "So this dog here has flies all over his ear, he's not being treated for that. There's no water. It's going to be, like, 90 degrees outside today, and he's very skinny. So, that's actually four problems right there. So, I'm going to remove him right now. And the owner's not home, so we're going to get him into a safe place."

However, if your dog does start to draw flies when they're outside, that's not necessarily out of the ordinary.

"The main issue I see is the flies on the dog's ears, constantly biting at the ears, and that's going to be normal this time of year, just due to the temperature and all the rain we had; the moisture," Boros said.

Officer Boros said that flies can be torture for a dog, but a quick trip to the pet store to get dog-specific fly spray will solve the problem.

If you do have an outside animal, or one that has to be out there for more than just a few minutes at a time, water that can't get knocked over is vital.

"A regular bowl will not last a dog in this kind of weather. So, you want to definitely put something that is big enough, that's going to last for the period of time that it is outside, and I recommend like a bucket," Boros said. "If the dog tears it up or plays with it or something, you can always attach it to the fence with like a clip or something. Or, you can dig a hole around the sides of the bucket and just put it down in there, and that way it won't be knocked over by the chain or whatever the dog is on."

The cruelty officers will be working extra shifts over this hot weekend.

If you see something, don't hesitate to contact the humane society online or at 419-891-0705.