COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a Columbus officer was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a coyote on Thursday evening.

According to Columbus police, the officer was helping a stranded driver in the area of I-70 eastbound and Hamilton Road just after 7 p.m., when the animal approached.

Police say the coyote tried to attack a state road worker who was also helping the stranded driver.

When the police officer attempted to intervene, that's when he was bitten by the coyote. The animal ran away after the officer punched it, but returned when more officers arrived.

The state road worker then tried unsuccessfully to mace the coyote, before the police officers tried to tase the animal.

Police say attempts to use a taser on the animal didn't work, and it ran toward a wooded area. The officers then surrounded the animal to try and capture it.

Police say the coyote became aggressive and one of the officers shot and killed the animal.

The officer taken to the hospital is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.

Police are investigating the incident.

