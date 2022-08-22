Pennsylvania alligator up for 'America's Favorite Pet'

WallyGator is currently in second place in the Animal Kingdom group, with the first round of voting ending Sep. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 7, 2021.

A Pennsylvania gator has the chance to bring home the title of America's Favorite Pet.

WallyGator is a 7-year-old emotional support alligator who loves to give hugs. He's entered in the Animal Kingdom portion of the competition, where one lucky pet will win $10,000 and a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

WallyGator is currently in second place in the group, with the first round of voting ending Sep. 1.

Those interested in supporting WallyGator can vote daily here.

According to the website, WallyGator, who lives indoors, likes to climb into bed with his owner and steal his covers and pillows. He is also a big fan of Cheese Puff Corn and raw chicken.

One of the most notable features of Wallygator is his hugs. According to his entry, he can sense people's emotions and give hugs to try to cheer them up.

Wallygator was a big support system for his owner, Joie, throughout his battle with cancer, including tagging along with him to radiation therapy while bringing cheer to other patients, doctors and nurses.

The loving alligator also just recently celebrated a birthday on Aug. 13 and was staple at Hershey's National Night Out.

National Night Out in Hershey was a huge success! We were blessed with wonderful volunteers!! Posted by Wallygator on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The contest has been supported by the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) since 2020.