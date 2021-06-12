More than 50 animals rescued from condemned home by Humane Society of Summit County

Humane agents from the HSSC found more than 50 dogs, cats, and birds living in filthy conditions with little access to food and water.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story

The Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC) has been given ownership of more than 50 animals after rescuing them from a condemned home in October.

After receiving reports of alleged abuse and severe neglect, humane agents from the HSSC arrived at the scene to find more than 50 dogs, cats, and birds living in filthy conditions with little access to food and water. Adult cats and kittens, thirteen in total, were found in every room desperately seeking refuge from the unsafe conditions – including one kitten hiding in an oven drawer and another in a cabinet under a sink. Fifteen birds were caged among the rooms surrounded by refuse, waste, and vermin.

The animals were found, trapped, and transported to HSSC through a rescue operation that spanned 12 hours over two days.

HSSC veterinary staff discovered some of the animals were severely underweight, and many were suffering from ringworm, fleas, open wounds, and scarring from old injuries left untreated. Ringworm, a highly contagious fungal infection, requires a weeks-long treatment regimen that has strained resources at HSSC. Most of the animals from this rescue group had ringworm and nearly all underwent a treatment and testing regimen due to exposure.

The HSSC adds that javing been victims of neglect, the animals suffer emotional wounds as well and most are shy and hesitant around humans. Behavioral staff are working with the animals to develop trust, with many animals finding comfort in being close to other animals.

Because of their shyness, most of the dogs will require adoptive families to be adult-only or with children over 13. Some dogs will do best with a resident dog. Each of the animals in the group has been named after a US President or Vice President, thus the group has been dubbed the President Pets. While some of the animals have already been adopted into loving forever homes, interested adopters should complete the HSSC's Adoption Application form online for animals from this group and will be contacted on a first-come, first-considered basis as the President Pets become available for adoption.

The birds, including one parakeet, five cockatiels, seven doves and a pair of finches, have been transferred to a local bird rescue for continued treatment and eventually adoption.

The HSSC says donations are needed to support the care expenses of this rescued group of animals as currently estimated expenses are over $50,000. Donations are gratefully accepted online at www.summithumane.org/donate or may be sent by mail to Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.