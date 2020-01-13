TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police officers are being commended for their water rescue of a young deer last month.

On Dec. 7, Officers Fischer and Ervin were sent out on a call of a deer stuck in a swimming pool. When the pair arrived, they found a young doe up to its withers in the frigid water of an above-ground pool.

Ervin tried to capture the deer with a rope, but the doe retreated further into the pool.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, "seeing no other option, Officer Fischer jumped into the pool, grabbed the deer and pulled it to safety with the help of Officer Ervin and a bystander."

Nice work, officers!

