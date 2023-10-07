It's no bull: Cleveland police track down cow running loose on city's east side

CLEVELAND — You might say that the Cleveland Division of Police had a beef with a particular call they received on Monday evening.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Officers were called to the scene at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue for a report of a loose cow. The cow had an ear tag that says "Punch."
While drivers tried to steer clear of the cow, Cleveland police called for its mounted unit with a trailer to try to corral the animal. "If this is your cow, please call 216-621-1234," the department tweeted.
We're happy to report that police were able to successfully get the cow into the back of the trailer and transported it to the division's mounted unit.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they become available.