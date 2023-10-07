It's no bull: Cleveland police track down cow running loose on city's east side

Officers have captured the cow, who was transported to the division's mounted unit.

CLEVELAND — You might say that the Cleveland Division of Police had a beef with a particular call they received on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue for a report of a loose cow. The cow had an ear tag that says "Punch."

While drivers tried to steer clear of the cow, Cleveland police called for its mounted unit with a trailer to try to corral the animal. "If this is your cow, please call 216-621-1234," the department tweeted.

We're happy to report that police were able to successfully get the cow into the back of the trailer and transported it to the division's mounted unit.

