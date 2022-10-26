Columbus Zoo: Baby boy welcomed into mandrill family

The baby boy, who has not been named yet, was born on Oct. 16 to his parents Malaika and Mosi.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby mandrill on Wednesday.

The baby boy, who has not been named yet, was born on Oct. 16 to his parents Malaika and Mosi.

According to the zoo's Facebook page, the baby is strong, curious, nurses often and is already reaching out to touch items. The zoo says, baby mandrills sleep and eat often, and when the mom is ready, the baby will venture off on his own.

Pictured: Mandrill (Malaika) and her baby boy (born on October 16, 2022) at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

His mom Malaika, is already showing maternal behaviors to her new son by being attentive and protective. The zoo says, Mosi is being respectful and tending to his role by only observing while the mom takes care of the baby.

The zoo's mandrill family may not be viewable to visitors depending on the weather. The baby and his mom may stay in the inside rooms of the exhibit while they bond until Malaika is comfortable taking him outside.