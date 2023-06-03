Nature's Nursery to break ground in 'Phase II' of new facility; pre-open house to follow

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday at 3 p.m.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — For Nature's Nursery Center For Wildlife Rescue And Rehabilitation, Monday afternoon has been long time coming. At 3 p.m., officials with the animal rescue center will break ground on a brand new facility in Waterville.

The ceremony celebrates "Phase II" of the center's construction, focusing on the five acres of land surrounding the facility.

"The exterior of this project is essential because all of the animals that have been rehabilitated inside have to be rehabilitated outside before they can be released," Nature's Nursery Executive Director Allison Aey said.

The outside will be used as rehabilitation space and public education area. It will include over 30 cages and 20 habitats, including a flight cage.

"That is an opportunity for us to make sure they [the birds] can fly and are able to strengthen their wings," Aey said.

The outdoor project will take four to six months to complete.

The new center has been funded by grants and private donations from the community, raising over $1.5 million.

"Each animal, although individually their role is small, collectively they are the managers of the environment," Aey said. "They all play a role that helps keep the environment clean, the ecosystem in balance. Without those animals out there doing that work, humans start to intervene in ways that are detrimental to the environment."

After the groundbreaking ceremony, visitors can tour the new facility during a pre-open house event.

