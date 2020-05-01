WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A local group aimed at helping animals in Northwest Ohio is looking forward to growth and expansion in the new year.

Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse has supported injured and abandoned wildlife for 30 years. Leaders with the organization say it has seen steady growth since its inception in 1989.

Nature's Nursery is working to secure five or more acres of land to build a new facility. The organization aims to find an area near its current facility in or around Whitehouse by the end of 2020. At that time, Nature's Nursery would create rendering and building plans for the new facility.

The expansion is expected to include designated animal rehab and medical care rooms, areas for housing and enrichment of education animals, outdoor habitats and flight cages, offices, storage and a public nature center to welcome and educate the community. The non-profit says it will be seeking significant fundraising, grants and community support to reach its goals of growth and development.

Nature's Nursery also announced Sunday that Toledo native and Whitehouse resident Allison Schroeder has accepted the position of Executive Director effective January 2, 2020.

"It is truly amazing what has been accomplished thus far in a very small space. We have education animals on the main floor in what was once the living room of this home, and rehab animals in the upstairs bedrooms. Staff workspace is located between cages and the kitchen area now serves as animal food prep," explained Ms. Schroeder. "The team has made it work but in the best interest of the animals we serve and our ability to continue to grow, we need to have dedicated land and an appropriately designed facility."

Nature's Nursery

If you are interested in donating you can contact Nature's Nursery at 419-877-0060.