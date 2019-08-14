TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police's SWAT unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a west Toledo home Wednesday afternoon but rather than drugs, officers found the mummified body of a puppy.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on the remains of the dog.

There is no word right now on the cause of death or if any charges will be filed.

Toledo Police also asked the Lucas County Canine Care and Control to seize three other dogs from the home identified as American bulldog mixes.

No word if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.