Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet

The animal was rescued by the non-profit Fox Tale Sanctuary.

MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day.

A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking.

Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.

"His mom had eaten the other litter mates and the breeder didn’t have the resources or time to syringe feed Stink to keep him alive and asked us to take him in. We rushed to get him from the breeder in Toledo that night as the kit needing feeding and warmth. For weeks, it was feedings via syringe every two hours … daily weights to ensure he was progressing, recalculation of how much to feed based on weight, and metabolic requirements, etc.," Michelle Vokac, of Fox Tale Sanctuary said. "Stinky also had a variety of injuries from the mother that needed constant care."

Now, Stinky is a beloved member of the sanctuary on the cusp of his 15 minutes of fame: He is in the running to become America’s Favorite Pet.

Michelle says if Stinky wins, the sanctuary would receive a $10,000 that could pay to roof the outdoor fox enclosures before winter arrives.

Additionally, the winner will receive a two-page spread in InTouch Magazine, helping to educate people on fox ownership.

A message from Fox Tale Sanctuary says on its website:

"Fox Tale Sanctuary rescues and provides sanctuary to captive bred foxes to prevent abandonment, abuse, neglect, and needless death as well as the illegal release of captive bred foxes from private owner(s) and captive bred fur farms. Efforts and actions focus primarily on captive bred foxes and their welfare activities, such as: feeding, housing, maintaining, enriching, and providing veterinary services for rescued captive bred foxes. Additionally, we provide expert education to the public concerning the differences between captive bred foxes and wild foxes, as well as instilling knowledge of the demands of owning a captive bred fox, all the while increasing awareness of the harsh realities of what captive bred foxes face while living out their existence in fur farms across the United States."

To vote for Stinky, click HERE.

To learn all about Fox Tale Sanctuary, click HERE.

