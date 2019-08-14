TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have arrested a man after finding the mummified body of a puppy and a small amount of cocaine during a raid of his west Toledo home.

Toledo Police's SWAT unit executed a narcotics search warrant at Dennis Byndom's home on Woodhaven Wednesday afternoon where they found the puppy and the drugs.

Court documents say there were also five children living in "unsafe, horrendous living conditions that presented immediate danger to the children."

Toledo Police also asked the Lucas County Canine Care and Control to seize three other dogs from the home identified as American bulldog mixes.

Byndom is being held at the Lucas County jail on charges of endangering children, as well as drug charges.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on the remains of the dog.

