COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday the birth of a female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani.

The gorilla was born last week to mother, Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe.

The zoo says that Cassie is providing excellent care to her little one. Cassie and Jamani will likely remain behind the scenes with Ktembe and the other members of their troop for several months so they can bond.

The name Jamani means “friend” in Swahili and was selected by Mary Anne Huber, a longtime Columbus Zoo supporter, who has also served as a docent at the facility since 1988. The zoo says the honor of naming the baby gorilla was auctioned at the Rwandan Fête, a Columbus Zoo autumn fundraiser that supports gorilla conservation.

Jamani is the 33rd gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo, where history was made in 1956 with Colo, the first gorilla to be born in human care.

Welcome to the world!

See more photos of baby Jamani here:

