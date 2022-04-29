Humane Society of Richland County rescues 17 dogs from 'deplorable living conditions'

Individuals are encouraged to donate money, canned dog food, soft dog treats, paper towels and newspapers.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Humane Society of Richland County will remain closed to the public until Monday following the recovery of 17 dogs from “deplorable conditions.”

Executive Director of Humane Society of Richland County Linda Chambers told 3News that earlier this month, a concerned employee from the city of Mansfield went into a house on 3rd Street in Mansfield for a reason unrelated to the dogs. Upon arrival, the individual discovered the horrific conditions the dogs were living in and reached out to the humane society.

Following an attempt to reach the owner, the human society received a search warrant to check on the dogs. When they arrived, the humane society found crates filled with two or three dogs in urine-soaked wood chips.

All of the dogs were removed from the home and are recovering at the humane society.

According to the Humane Society of Richland County, the dogs were timid when being removed from their cage. The dog’s breeds included huskies, husky mixes, lab mixes and Rottweiler mixes, weighing 40-50 pounds.

Many of the dogs are being assessed by a vet to determine if they have heartworms, fleas, vaccines or have been spayed/neutered. "We've got a lot of skin issues and tumors and medical needs that we will be addressing in the coming days," the society wrote in a follow-up post on Facebook.

Individuals interested in learning more about these dogs or donating can call (419) 774-4795 or click here.

In addition to monetary donations, the Humane Society of Richland County is requesting the following donations:

Canned dog food

Soft dog treats

Paper towels

Newspapers

