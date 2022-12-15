How to protect your dog from the flu

Dog flu cases are on the rise throughout the country, however, local veterinary hospitals have yet to see an increase.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Cough, runny nose, fever... dogs get sick just like us. Right now, shelters and veterinarians are seeing high cases of the dog flu and a virus that can cause pneumonia.

"We've kinda delt with this for quite sometime, so I think we just take this one step at a time," said Dr. Brooke West of the Perrysburg Animal Hospital. "I typically don't run to treat every animal under the sun that has a sign or symptom. As long as they're eating, drinking and happy and doing normal life things."

Canine influenza, known as the dog flu, and 'pneumovirus' have not infected dogs in Wood County as they have across the nation. Both the Perrysburg Animal Hospital and the Wood County Humane Society report they have not seen an influx in cases.

The dog flu and pneumovirus are both forms of respiratory viruses, similar to the viruses found in humans. They are spread through coughing and sneezing, through ways of sharing toys, water bowls, bedding. It can also be spread by close nose-to-nose contact.

Although there is a vaccine for the dog flu, there isn't one for pneumovirus.

"It's a lifestyle vaccine," said Dr. West. "We talk about it in our appointments in terms of whether their lifestyle would need it. I'm not a person to over vaccinate."

The American Veterinary Medical Association says getting your dog vaccinated may not prevent them from getting the flu but it will lessen the symptoms.

Symptoms to look out for are persistent coughing, nasal and eye discharge, fever and especially take note if your dog has a reduced appetite and becomes lethargic.

The best prevention is to have your dog stay at a distance from other dogs.