Giant tortoise babies believed to be born for the first time outside of the Aldabra Atoll

Welcome, babies!

Editor's note: The photo above is a stock image.

It was a special day on Necker Island Friday for members of the Virgin Limited Edition team that works there.

The island's first-ever baby giant tortoises were born, according to a blog posted by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Not only are the baby animals cute, but he says the team believes they are the first Aldabra giant tortoises bred naturally anywhere in the world outside of the Aldabra Atoll.

Branson said they've had giant tortoises on the island for years but this is the first time they have seen them successfully breed. He said they did lay eggs a few years ago but they didn't hatch.

He said the two hatchlings are doing great and are even already exploring the island.

According to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature, the species is the longest living species in the world.

The only other place in the world the giant tortoise is found is in the Galápagos, Islands, according to World Wildlife Fund for Nature. That's why Branson said these babies bring such great news to the island.