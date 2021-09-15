Dog seized in Toledo Humane Society cruelty investigation ready to find forever home

Alvin was underweight and covered in sores. A foster family helped him recover. Now, he's looking for a permanent home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dog seized by the Toledo Humane Society's cruelty department earlier this month is now ready to find his forever home.

The canine, now name Alvin, was thin with open sores when he was taken in by THS.

"He came in in really poor condition through the cruelty department. Even though he may not have had the best life before coming in, he's 100% a people dog," Toledo Humane Society shelter manager Kristen McCann said.

A foster family took Alvin in and helped rehabilitate him. He gained weight and spent time indoors within a loving, temporary home. Now, he's ready to find his forever family.

"He's put on some weight and now he's been neutered and he's ready to start the next chapter," McCann said.

Alvin's foster family says he is active, cuddly and affectionate. He loves to go on walks, explore new places and go for rides in the car.

"Alvin is a really sweet guy, he's such a ham," McCann said. "He loves to be with people all the time. He's super sweet and doesn't let it slow him down."

The humane society did note that because of his past, Alvin has never known the perks of living inside. His foster mom has been working on crate and potty training, saying he's food motivated and loves toys.

According to the Toledo Humane Society, Alvin is friendly with young children, but doesn't realize his size and may accidentally knock them over.

In a statement on the humane society's Facebook page, the organization wrote:

"We are so proud of all the progress Alvin has made, he's truly inspiring. This sweet boy has so much love to give, and a strong sense of adventure. He is ready to put his past behind him and find an active family ready to work with him and teach him all the wonderful things life has to offer! Stop by and meet him today!"

