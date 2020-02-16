For every treat your good boy deserved but didn't get, for every itch that you didn't scratch, your dog can now vent out all its frustration in cuss words.

For $60, the Cuss Collar, which fastens around a dog's neck, will spit out a swear word every time your dog barks.

It's currently sold out, but those who are in desperate need to have their dog swearing like a sailor can sign up for details on its next drop by texting the number listed on the website.

The pre-recorded words include bullsh*t, the f-bomb and the like. The product's website states that the product isn't a "shock/vibration/training collar and is not intended for anti-bark training use." It's more of a gag gift that the company behind the collar, MSCHF, is known for.

The company behind Cuss Collar

MSCHF is the master of releasing products that nobody really needs, but everyone absolutely wants.

Bath bombs in the shape of a toaster that smell like strawberry Pop-Tarts, a rubber chicken bong, and customized Nike sneakers with Holy Water from the Jordan River in the sole, aptly called Jesus Shoes, are just some of the company's latest drops.

But the company's most outrageous releases aren't even products at all.

Netflix Hangouts, an extension for Google's Chrome browser launched by MSCHF, lets you watch Netflix at work by making it look like you're on a conference call.

Man Eating Food is a YouTube channel that consists solely of videos of a man eating everything from dog food to a pancake in the shape of Bhad Bhabie.

M-Journal is a website that will turn any Wikipedia article into a legit-looking academic paper.

So if you didn't know already, the internet truly has everything.

