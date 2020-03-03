POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have provided an update on the two cheetah cubs who were born through in vitro fertilization and and embryo transfer.

The male and female cubs were born at the zoo on Feb. 19.

The zoo says the cubs are crawling and interacting with each other.

They are being reared by the animal care team after they discovered the female cub was not gaining enough weight.

The zoo says they will be raised by their team to give them the best chance at survival since a mother cheetah’s milk will dry up when carrying for only one cub.

They are currently being fed every four hours.

The zoo adds that the male cub’s eyes and ears are open. He weighs 2.2 pounds.

The female’s eyes and ears are just starting to open. She weighs 1.7 pounds.

