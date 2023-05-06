Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes bison calf: Here's how you can help name him

It's a boy! You can vote to help name him from now through June 19.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced a new addition to its family of bison. And you can help name him.

The zoo welcomed a male bison calf on May 21. Officials report that the calf was standing and nursing within the first 30 minutes of birth. The calf's mother, “Blue,” arrived in Cleveland last fall, already bred, from Minnesota Zoo. Blue came to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo along with two additional females, “Grun” and “Topaz.”

Zoo guests can visit the new calf at Wilderness Trek during normal hours of operation.

Plus, until June 19, you can also help name the new calf. The three choices are:

Heebee

Sho-Rap

Tighee

The zoo says the names are "culturally significant to the indigenous communities restoring bison in western United States."

"Each of these names are meaningful to the Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho that steward a vast 2,268,000 acres of central Wyoming's Wind River Range," the zoo added.

Click here to make a donation of any amount for the name of your choice. The name with the largest donation total by midnight on June 19 will determine the winning name. All of the funds generated from the naming contest will go to the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program.

Bison Naming.mp4 It's a boy! Help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s bison calf and make a difference in the lives of bison in the wild. The names are culturally significant to the indigenous communities restoring bison in western United States. Vote online at FutureForWildlife.org/naming or in-person at the bison habitat. Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday, June 10, 2023





