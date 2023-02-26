Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes first swamp monkey since 2009

A baby Swamp Monkey was born on Monday, Feb. 13. This is the first Swamp Monkey born at the Cleveland Zoo since 2009.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced via their Facebook page on Sunday the birth of the newest addition to the Zoo!

A baby Swamp Monkey was born on Monday, February 13. This is the first Swamp Monkey born at the Cleveland Zoo since 2009.

The Zoo provided an update along with their Facebook post that can be seen below.

"The baby along with Mom Luella, Dad Fenn and Aunt Izzy can be seen on exhibit at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building during regular Zoo hours."

