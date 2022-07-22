Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of baby rhino: Here's how you can help name her

The birth of the Eastern black rhino calf took place on July 9. You can help name her from now until August 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — It's a girl!

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced the birth of a rhino calf and is asking for your help to name her.

According to a release from the zoo, the birth of the Eastern black rhino calf took place on July 9. Both the calf and her mom, Kibibbi, are doing well. This is Kibibbi’s third calf and her second calf with dad, Forrest. This month's rhino birth is the first at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo since the opening of the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve in 2020.

While Kibibbi and her calf are bonding, you have the chance to help name the new baby rhino while also helping to protect the Eastern black rhino species. There are three nominees:

Ali - meaning supreme

Anika - meaning sweet

Dalia - meaning gentle

Each of the names are connected to the Eastern black rhino's native regions in Africa.

To vote, you can either make a donation at the zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve or click here. The name with the largest donation total by midnight on August 5 will be the winner. Funds raised through the voting process will support rhino conservation efforts through the Zoo's longtime conservation partner the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF).