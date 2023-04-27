Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby monkey

The birth of the white-faced saki monkey marked the third for mom, Lopez, and dad, Luis.

CLEVELAND — A new member is joining the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family!

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced on Facebook that a white-faced saki monkey was born earlier this week.

The birth of the monkey marked the third for mom, Lopez, and dad, Luis.

"Baby saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages so be sure to look closely on your next visit to the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building!" Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials explain.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Earlier today, 3News' Austin Love was at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where he served as a zookeeper for the day. Check out the moment below:

