Chicken elected president of Alaska Zoo

In a surprise at the very end, Team Squishy and the petting zoo hens have won the Alaska Zoo Animal Election! We appreciate all of the support and participation from donors who gave to both teams as well as the zoo's Relief Fund for animal care and winter operations. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/avah42gRKn

"Squishy's always been a leader. She's the only chicken who knows how to get out of the petting zoo, and we don't stop her; she just hops on over, and she'll follow us around as we push our carts to other exhibits. She'll eat stuff off our cart. She just goes exploring," zookeeper Kora Isakson said. "It's very funny, and then she comes back when she's done. None of the other chickens know how to do that. She's very special."