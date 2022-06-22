Bald eagle thrives in retirement at Toledo Zoo after healing from injuries

27-year-old Mara survived a wing injury and heart condition several years past a bald eagle's average lifespan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bald eagle with a wrist injury and damaged wing couldn't be grounded for long after it was found near a golf course in Point Place back in February.

Mara, who is at least 27 years old according to the Toledo Zoo, is enjoying the rest of its years at the zoo's bald eagle exhibit after being admitted to and healing at Nature's Nursery.

When the nursery first admitted and ran tests on her, they found she had a heart condition and were able to learn her age due to her being banded at her nest in 1995.

Bald eagles have an average lifespan of 20 years, but Mara has been able to survive an injury and an ongoing medical condition that might have kept others like her from spreading their wings ever again.

She had to stay at the nursery until she could heal enough to be transferred comfortably to her retirement home at the zoo, which happened on April 8.

The elderly raptor was reintroduced as the newest resident to the zoo's bald eagle exhibit on Wednesday in honor of American Eagle Day, an annual day of celebration for and education about America's symbolic bird of prey.