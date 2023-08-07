Pair of endangered antelope calves born at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton

The park will be hosting a "Baby Bongo Bash" on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. where it will reveal the names and sexes of the calves.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton has announced the birth of a pair of mountain bongo antelope calves.

The park says one youngster was born to mother Aurora on June 18, and the other was born to mother Maleficent on June 23. Calvin is the father of both calves.

Guests at African Safari Wildlife Park have the opportunity to view the animals daily in the Park’s Drive-Thru Safari. And the celebration is just getting started.

On Sunday, July 16, African Safari Wildlife Park is hosting a "Baby Bongo Bash" starting at 2 p.m. The park will reveal the names and sexes of the calves during the festivities, while animals throughout the facility will be given baby-themed treats and toys.

If you would like to donate toys and treats for the party, the staff at African Safari Wildlife Park has created an Amazon wish list that you can check out by clicking here.

According to African Safari Wildlife Park, mountain bongo are large antelope native to montane forests in Kenya, where their oversized ears help them detect would-be predators lurking nearby. Habitat loss and poaching have reduced the wild population to roughly 100 individuals, and the animals are listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

African Safari Wildlife Park's Drive-Thru Safari, featuring zebras, bison, llamas, alpacas, elk, exotic cattle, emus and more, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last car will be admitted at 4 p.m.

Related Stories...

Related Articles Cuteness alert! Check out the baby animals at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton