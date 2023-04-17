Expert gives advice on gardening this spring

Teresa Hoen of Hoen's Garden Center & Landscaping has a warning for gardeners.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Toledoans have been experiencing near record heat for the last few days. Although many have taken that as a sign to start planting their spring garden, Teresa Hoen, co-owner of Hoen's Garden Center & Landscaping, says it's best to wait.

"It seems to be the biggest obstacle, that, as a grower, we deal with is people wanting to plant," said Hoen. "And it happens every season, every year. When it gets warm and temps are warm, and then we know it's going to get cold again, people are just so ready."

For those who can not resist the urge to start working in the garden, Hoen suggests they focus on other aspects of the hobby.

"Now is the best time to start your clean up," said Hoen. "Start cleaning, pulling weeds, preparing your garden. Make yourself ready for when you do want to plant your annuals."

Cold snaps can prove deadly to annuals. Potted plants and hanging plants can be saved by moving them indoors for the time being. While there is no consensus on the perfect time to start planting bulbs in the soil, the conventional wisdom is to wait until Mother's Day.

Hoen also said that she has seen a growing trend among her clientele – growing their own food. Vegetable plants and herbs have been in high demand but they can be just as vulnerable to the cold as flowers.

Hoen suggests gardeners focus on plants that can survive an early planting, like cabbages, broccoli and onions.