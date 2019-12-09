The Annual Ellen Jackson Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk is hosting its 15th year at the Eleanor Dana Cancer on the University of Toledo Health Campus.

The walk is designed to be a 5K but a shorter course will also be marked with golf carts available for survivors.

Also at the walk will be band Not Fast Enuff, and they're back by popular demand.

Anyone interested in register for walk can do so here.

Come walk and show your support for women fighting and surviving all gynecologic cancers throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.