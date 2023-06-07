'100 deadliest days' calls for safe driving

The "100 deadliest days of summer" happens every years between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the weather gets warmer and people plan to go on vacation, travel will increase. Unfortunately, so do vehicle crashes.

The "100 deadliest days of summer" is upon us. It happens every years between Memorial Day and Labor Day. These deadly crashes can happen due to drivers and passengers not buckling up, distracted driving or even driving while under the influence.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says we are half way to the end of the 100 deadliest days and already the deadly crash rate is sky high.

“So here just in northwest Ohio, there's been more than 2,300 crashes. And a lot of those are preventable crashes," explained Sgt. Ryan Purpura, public information officer with OSHP.

He continued, "Some of those involved impaired driving, not wearing a safety belt and distraction behind the wheel."

State troopers also want to remind drivers to put the phone down while behind the wheel, it can save a life.

To learn more on the new law in Ohio to eliminate distracted drivers, click here.