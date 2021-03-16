Women's History Month Spotlight: Meet Monroe County's first female Jail Administrator

Capt. Julie Massengill is also the first corrections officer in the county to achieve this rank in 24 years.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — March is Women's History Month and we're featuring women in the workplace making a difference or beating the odds.

Capt. Julie Massengill, a native of Flat Rock, Michigan, is the first female jail administrator at the Monroe County Jail. Not only that, but she's also the first corrections officer in the county to achieve this rank in 24 years. Those hired to lead the jail in the past have come from road patrol.

Ever since Massengill joined the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in 2001, her drive has always been in the corrections division.

She began her career in corrections as an officer, then rose to Sergeant and Shift Supervisor, Assistant Jail Administrator and then Jail Administrator.

"It's not easy at the jail. It's tough," said Massengill. "We see everybody at their worst and we do our best to empower those people so that when they leave our facility, they're better than what they were when they came in."

Sheriff Troy Goodnough, who was elected into office on January 1, 2021, and who appointed Massengill, said he knew she would be a good leader and brings with her a wealth of knowledge.

"We have male and females working in our corrections division and I said, what better opportunity to have both genders in leadership roles? That way, one particular gender could feel more comfortable speaking with a female, rather than a male," Goodnough said.

Prior to being elected sheriff, Goodnough was the county's Jail Administrator for eight years. He suggested to the former Sheriff that Massengill be hired for the role of Assistant Jail Administrator.

Massengill's goal is to mentor others and she hopes her leadership role will inspire young women to enter the field.

"I had a lot of great mentors when I was coming up through the ranks," she said, "a lot of female sergeants that I worked for, and I just try to pass that on to the next generation."

She credits her supportive family for helping her through this tough line of work for many years.