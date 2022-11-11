Love and marriage! Couples married 50 years in Northeast Ohio share their secrets

Five couples married more than 50 years share how they kept the love spark alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — You don’t usually associate funeral homes with romance, but Ross and Patti DeJohn of DeJohn Funeral Homes have quite the love story to share -- and they aren’t alone.

Not only have the DeJohns celebrated 50 years of marriage, several of their employees also celebrated 50th anniversaries in Northeast Ohio.

Frank and Lois Percaciante, Bob and Alana Wallin, Frank and Donna Malatesta and Jim and Linda Spisak have all been married for more than five decades.

When asked what their secret to love longevity is they answered with patience and communication, faith and family and a sense of humor.

“This isn't easy. Its one of the hardest things you're going to do is be in a good relationship -- but nothing in life that is good is easy,” said Patti DeJohn

“It's not always easy, you have to give a little, take little, just be there for each other," said Linda Spisak.

For Bob and Alana Wallin, they also took some risks to keep the spark alive!

“When we were young, we had an above the ground swimming pool, we said lets go out and go skinny dipping -- so we did. We were skinny dipping in the pool just for the heck of it," he laughed.

The couples all admit they have their disagreements.

“There were times where our marriage could have ended, but we stuck it out. You forgive each other and keep going,” said Patti DeJohn.

Some incredible advice, but the real secret may just boil down to luck.

“I always viewed it as winning the lottery,” said Jim Spisak.

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Dec. 16, 2021.