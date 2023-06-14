Local organization helping boys become young men

85% of children who show behavior disorders are from children without fathers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Father's Day is just around the corner. To address the issue that many in our community are growing up without fathers, local organization Program Inc. is making sure boys are growing up to tap their full potential.

Program Inc. is a local outreach program for young men between the ages 8 and 18. The initiative engages youth in fun, hands-on educational events, including topics such as character development, financial literacy, emergency car repair, violence prevention against women and girls, overcoming peer pressure and more.

"My father wasn't around so I didn't know who I was. It took me digging and digging and being vulnerable in order for me to say 'ok, this is who I am' in fact, 'this is who I want to be' and work towards these goals," said Tramain Rayford, CEO and founder of Program Inc. "If we don't teach that to our youth, they will constantly be who they see on TV."

Program Inc. will host an event on July 8 at the Glass City Center called "Mom Prom." This event is very similar to the daddy daughter dance event, but dedicated to moms and sons. This event teach young men how to properly dress, tie a tie and treat a woman with respect.

All proceeds from the ticket sales to Mom Prom will go back to the organization. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.