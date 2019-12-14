PARMA, Ohio — A Parma boy is making sure his friends in blue feel loved this holiday season.

The Parma Police Department took to social media to share a photo of a group of officers and a boy named Lucus.

Lucas invited the officers to his home to participate in "candy canes for cops." Lucas took the time to hang candy canes specifically for police officers as part of his Christmas decorations.

" We are grateful for friends like Lucas who think of us all year and wish him and his family the best of holidays!" the post read.

