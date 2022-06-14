WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action' honoree works to feed those in need

This month's honoree is Mohammed Razi Rafeeq, the executive director at the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo.

Rafeeq has worked with the food bank since his retirement from medicine. He’s been a key leader in combating food insecurity in the Greater Toledo area, making sure thousands of people don’t go home hungry. He said one of the foundations for his life of service is his upbringing and family.



“We were five brothers and two sisters. And our brothers and I were required to go and feed the needy at the nearest mosque when we were growing up,” Rafeeq said. “I take this as something that is essential, to take care of people.”

He has also helped the food bank acquire a new warehouse location in downtown Toledo, which created a more central location for food distribution. He’d like to thank all of the volunteers and donors for making the food bank possible.

So we say congratulations to Mohammed Razi Rafeeq and the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo for having such an impact on our community.

