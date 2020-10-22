Love before politics: Lessons from a grandfather & grandson who won't let the election come between them

They joke, they tease, but this duo will never let President Trump or Joe Biden split them apart.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — No matter your political preferences, we can agree the United States is far from domestic tranquility these days.

And with less than two weeks to Nov. 3, tempers are flaring.

In his 1861 inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln said, "We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."

His words ring true today.

Politically, these are embittered times. From sign stealing and vandalism to arguing on social media and over-the-top, in your face displays. However, whether you are red or blue, when the votes are counted--as one family proves--we can agree to disagree and still love one another.

Meet the Senkos. Grandfather Tom is for the Biden-Harris ticket, while his grandson Geoff will vote for Trump-Pence. But more important than who they’ll vote for is the concept of not letting it come between them.

"When Donald Trump came on, he defeated a lot of the established Republicans, right?" Geoff said. "I think politics needed to change from the traditional Clinton or Bush families.

"I’m in manufacturing, so my customers are doing quite well because of Trump’s ideas and things that have happened over the past four years."

Tom is firmly in the Biden camp, and a fan of his health care platform, assistance for colleges students.

"I [also] am pro union," he says, "and I liked the idea that we've got to bring a little bit of calmness to America."

Political opposites, but grandfather and grandson are close. Geoff says he learned the values of hard work, service, and family from Tom.

"He’s always been at every sporting event growing up," he remembers. "I grew up in his house, with my dad and grandmother, and we’ve always discussed everything."

Tom had kind words (and gentle ribbing) for his grandson, too.

"He’s respectful to his grandma," he declared. "He was good. Not a problem, has never been a problem, you know? Now, I don’t know that I’d let him use my car again!"

Make no mistake, there are disagreements.

"I’ll give him a call at eight in the morning, on my way to work, just so I can get him cussing and out of bed," Geoff says.

And the duo confessed to pranks, too"

"I delivered to him a fake Donald Trump autographed MAGA hat the morning after the last election," Geoff shared, "and I came home from vacation to have a Clinton sign in my yard."

But the Senkos stand united on the family front.

"I mean, you've got to look out for your family, number one," Geoff said. "Blood is thicker than either one of those parties."

Their message to everyone swept up in the political machine?

“Maybe it’s my age; I get to forget," Tom says, "and I don’t take this seriously, because tomorrow you are going to have a drink together."

And they are: No matter the outcome of the election, Geoff and Tom will mark it together, with the supporter of the losing party picking up the tab.

