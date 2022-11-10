'Leaders in Action' honoree helps families in Wood County

This month's honoree is Sandi Carsey, protective services administrator for Wood County Job and Family Services.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leaders in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Sandi Carsey, protective services administrator for Wood County Job and Family Services.

She runs the unit that handles child abuse and neglect investigations as well as courts and adult protective services.

Carsey’s sister Tricia, nominated her saying it’s a stressful job and Sandi models how to maintain composure, professionalism, and compassion.

Her family and co-workers were there as she received the honor in Bowling Green.

Carsey said the surprise was overwhelming.

“It’s a lot," she said. "We don’t get a lot of recognition and the recognition that I’m getting really goes to my staff because they’re the ones out there every day doing the work, and they’re the ones who have to go out into the homes and assist the families and they’re really the ones that deserve this.”

Carsey worked her way up through the agency for more than 30 years.

Cornerstone Community Financial presented Carsey with a $250 gift card.

So we say congratulations to Sandi Carsey and her staff for having such an impact on our community.

