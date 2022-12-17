15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team

Lamar Stewart is a 15-year-old boxer from Toledo who recently earned a spot on the U.S. junior boxing team after securing his 4th boxing national championship.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble.

One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.

"Peace. I want peace for the community. All these kids dying. It's not right. All I ever wanted was peace," said Stewart.

Stewart's journey started when he was 8 years old when he first laced up a pair of gloves. Since then, he's earned 4 National Championships and a spot on the U.S. Junior Olympic Team - more success than most boxer's see in a lifetime. Still, he said it's just the start.

"Not many people from Toledo made it on the USA team. I hope to bring everything back - start to give back to my community," said Stewart.

Toledo is a community he has known his whole life. It's where he attends school as a freshman at Aerospace Natural Science Academy.

Outside of school, Stewart says he trains for at least 2 to 3 hours a day.

"I'll just wake up go to school, come home for like 30 mins, go to the gym, get my work in, then go to sleep," said Stewart.

He said two of his role models are pro boxers Canelo Alvarez and Marcos Maidana but he has an even bigger role model closer to home. Stewart is coached by his dad, Lamar Wright, who has been coaching for about 17 years.

"It can be hard, but the parent in you sometimes tells you it can be too much, but the coach in you tells you he can do it," said Wright.

Family-friend Tony Dia also played a big part in helping Wright open the New Generation Gym where Stewart trains.

Dia said his goal in opening the gym was to generate success stories like Stewart's.

Two years ago, the gym Stewart was training at had to shut down. Shorty after that, two of his friends were killed, victim's of violence in the city.

But Stewart continues to keep his head down, working hard to achieve his goals and even inspiring the adults in his life.

"I'm very proud of him and I hope my little boys turn out to be little Lamars one day," said Dia.

Stewart says he's continuing to train as he plans to duel overseas next year.

"I plan to go pro and be one of the biggest boxers to come out of Toledo - every belt, every title," he said.