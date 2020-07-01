CLEVELAND — Technology can make 10,000 miles seem not so far away.

"I can go get my Cavaliers hat, if that helps," Carly Debenham said in her usual cheery Australian accent.

We caught up with Debenham, a personal friend of mine, via FaceTime, during her daughters' surfing lessons in the coastal waters just south of Sydney, Australia.

Even though it was a cloudy day, just over the horizon -- a darker gray -- the smoke from bushfires raging about 100 miles away.

"Everywhere is smokey. Everywhere is ashy," she explained. "If you put clothing out on the washing line, if you put anything outside, it comes back with black ash on it."

Despite cooler weather and some rain over the weekend, the fires are intensifying, thanks to years of drought that have turned forest and bush land into fire fuel.

12-million acres of land have burned since September -- the size of Vermont and New Hampshire combined. 24 people have died, and nearly 500-million animals have perished. The heartbreaking images of suffering koalas, kangaroos, and other wildlife have been shared countless times on social media.

"You can't wash anything because of the tight water restrictions and fines," Debenham said, describing the nation's severe drought. "You can't wash any paved surfaces, hard surfaces... only 2-minute showers..." But the minor inconvenience to her family is a small sacrifice, compared to the loss of life, along with hundreds of homes.

Debenham, along with her husband, Alex Moore, and 3 daughters, moved back to their native Australia in 2018, after 5 memorable years in Cleveland, that included a Cavaliers championship ring. Moore is the former High Performance Director for the Cavaliers, who also worked closely with Kevin Love.

Their message to Northeast Ohio: Pray for Australia.

"I guess the larger thing that's being affected is our natural beauty, and I think that pulls on people's heartstrings when they see our wildlife and our beautiful beaches on fire. Because for people who have never even been to Australia, those are the images they know in their mind," said Debenham, adding that she hopes that tourists from the United States don't stop visiting Australia because of the fires.

"We need the tourism, now more than ever," she said.