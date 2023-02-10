New Forever stamp revealed at the National Portrait Gallery

A ceremony honoring the new series of Forever stamps was held in Washington, D.C. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A new series of Forever stamps that honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have been unveiled by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamps feature an oil painting of Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and iconic white collar.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, an unveiling ceremony for the stamps was held at the National Portrait Gallery in D.C. The ceremony featured:

The official stamp unveiling

A keynote address by Roman Martinez IV, Chair of the USPS Board of Governors

A presentation on the design and significance of the stamp

The event was free and open to the public.

The United States Postal Service introduced the new Forever stamp honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to justice, gender equality and the rule of law.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with a portrait by Michael J. Deas based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: